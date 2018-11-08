Yes, There’s a Reese’s Advent Calendar

Halloween may have come and gone, but Reese’s wants to keep you in the holiday spirit with an Advent calendar just in time for the holidays.

With the Reese’s calendar you can enjoy the chocolate and peanut better goodness that includes the Reese’s cups and Reese’s Pieces.

The calendar lasts for 24 days and is so popular that it’s already the number one new chocolate release on Amazon.

If you want to get one for the candy lover in your life it’ll run you about $19 on Amazon.

Do you think you could just eat one Reese’s cup a day? What’s been your favorite Advent calendar so far?