Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project.

This one has a quick turnaround time on it.

The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance.

Bridges and culverts in and near that stretch will also see some maintenance work.

And as part of this $4 million project, a right turn lane will be added to Westbound 62 at the relocated Kirby Avenue NE intersection in Canton.

That intersection is neing relocated by Amazon for acccess to their under-construction warehouse.

One lane of traffic will be maintained during active roadwork.

Deadline to comment on the Route 62 project is September 30.

Here’s the contact info for comments:

Brian Peck, Environmental Specialist

Ohio Department of Transportation District 4

(330) 786-4931 or B[email protected]