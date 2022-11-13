Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Get Taylor Swift tickets before they go on-sale Friday. This is how.

November 13, 2022 12:00AM EST
Mix 94-1 is giving you 2 chances every day, all this week to win tickets to see…

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Live in Pittsburgh!

The career-spanning international stadium tour plays two shoes at Acrisure Stadium, June 16th and 17th.

Tickets are on-sale Friday 11/18 at 10am.

YOU CAN BUY ‘EM HERE

You can also try & WIN a pair before they even go on-sale.

Two chances every day, all this week to win tickets to the June 17th show!

Listen for what to “text to win” every day, all this week during the All-Request Lunch w/ Matt Fantone right around 12:30pm.

Our text number is 330-583-1673. Be sure to save it in your contacts!

AND

Listen to play “Finish The Lyric” every day, all this week with java joel right around 4:30pm.

Our phone-in number is 330-450-9400. Save that one in your contacts too!

We’ll pick 5 lucky winners from all the people who play to win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift – Live in Pittsburgh, June 17th!

Taylor Swift – Live In Pittsburgh – Win ’em before you can ‘buy ’em – From the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff – Mix 94-1!

(and be sure to follow us on all the socials – @Mix941Radio)

More about:
contests
pittsburgh
Taylor Swift

