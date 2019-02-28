You Can Now Wear A Realistic Replica Of Your Pet’s Head

If you can think up a product that doesn’t already exist, run it to market because there’s likely a buyer out there. From what this company in Japan is selling, clearly that’s true.

Combining efforts, Shindo Rinka and modeling workshop 91 have teamed up to create realistic, custom-made, human-sized models of your pet’s head that you can wear.

Send them a photo and description, and the artists will painstakingly create the headgear, complete with fur matching the exact pattern.

Quality craftsmanship like this doesn’t come cheap though. According to their site, the service costs around ¥300,000, or about $2,700 USD.

What’s the strangest pet-related item you’ve bought?