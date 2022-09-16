Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

You can see Charlie Puth live this fall for One Night Only

September 16, 2022 12:00PM EDT
Share
You can see Charlie Puth live this fall for One Night Only

Courtesy ABC

Charlie Puth‘s new album CHARLIE is coming out October 7, and he’s now announced he’ll be bringing his new songs live to fans this fall.

Charlie’s One Night Only tour gets underway in Red Bank in his home state of New Jersey on October 23 and wraps up in Los Angeles on November 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. 

A presale is available to fans who have Old Navy, Gap, Athleta or Banana Republic store credit cards: That starts September 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit charlieputh.com/tour to access the presale.

Charlie has also released a new track from CHARLIE today: “I Don’t Think That I Like Her,” featuring Travis Barker on drums. It follows the previously released tracks “Left and Right,” “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious” and “Smells Like Me.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Jason Momoa Shaves His Head In Protest Over Single-Use Plastics
2

Jennifer Lawrence Plays Putt Putt On A Rooftop Answering Questions
3

Queen Elizabeth II has Died at Age 96
4

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Claims iPhone 14 Is Same As Previous Model
5

Experts Say A Horrible Flu Season Is Coming