You can watch the Pro Football HOF Community Parade on TV – HERE’S HOW

Jul 26, 2021 @ 5:57am

The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Community Parade is now in the books!

If you want to watch the parade here’s the info:

The Community Parade will be broadcast on Monday, July 26 at 8:00 PM and Tuesday, July 24 at 8:00 PM on the following channels:

 WIVM-TV 39.1 and WIVN-TV 29.1
Spectrum cable channel 989 in Stark County
Spectrum cable channel 4 in Tuscarawas, Holmes and Carroll Counties
Massillon Cable channel 128 in Stark and Wayne Counties
Canton City Schools Channel 11

