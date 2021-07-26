You can watch the Pro Football HOF Community Parade on TV – HERE’S HOW
The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Community Parade is now in the books!
If you want to watch the parade here’s the info:
The Community Parade will be broadcast on Monday, July 26 at 8:00 PM and Tuesday, July 24 at 8:00 PM on the following channels:
WIVM-TV 39.1 and WIVN-TV 29.1
Spectrum cable channel 989 in Stark County
Spectrum cable channel 4 in Tuscarawas, Holmes and Carroll Counties
Massillon Cable channel 128 in Stark and Wayne Counties
Canton City Schools Channel 11