You Can’t Hit Her Poker Face: Fans Think Lady Gaga Uses an Invisible Force Field for Her Tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

Does Lady Gaga perform behind an invisible force field? A new video has fans wondering just that.

The singer is on her Chromatica Ball tour, and it appears some fans are getting rowdy during her shows. A video taken at one of her concerts is now going viral, and it shows someone chucking a large object, which ricochets off something before reaching the stage.

“CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video,” the fan, named Andrin, declared in the viral tweet.

This has caused some pretty wild theories to pop up, with some joking that Lady Gaga has powers that rival that of Dr. Strange. Others have pointed out Gaga’s “Little Monsters” are notorious for throwing things onstage — and not all of the items are soft, lightweight gifts.

A fan shared a clip of Gaga performing in 2014, and at the end, she is buffeted by objects being thrown from the crowd. This has led to several people commending the Grammy winner for setting up the barrier, with some saying she had to do it for her own safety and to maintain the integrity of the show.

Gaga has not yet spoken out about what is protecting her from flying objects.

