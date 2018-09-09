You could be on the new BANNER downtown CLE across from the Q.

We of course know how QUICK they took down the Lebron sign that faces the Q after he announced he was taking his talents to the Lakers. The big question has been- WHAT will go there next? The question is now answered.

The banner design features a mosaic of one of Cleveland’s most recognizable landmarks – Cleveland’s Guardian of Transportation statue – populated with fan submitted photographs.

YOU CAN NOW SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO to be on the banner!

Show how you celebrate THE LAND by submitting your photo below to be part of our “All For The Land” banner that will hang on the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters wall in downtown Cleveland.

HERE IS THE LINK!

All photos must be submitted by Friday, September 21st by 5:00 PM (EST). Limit one (1) submission per email address.

Kinda cool!