You Could Get Paid $1,000 a Month to Drink Coffee From Local Restaurants
Photo taken in Bangkok, Thailand
What?! Is this a dream come true? A website called Business.org is looking for someone to drink coffee at locally-owned shops for an entire month, earning them $1,000. You only have to visit eight shops, and you can pick the shops you go to! I would totally go for this! My favorite local coffee shops? Muggswiggz, Carpe Diem, Cultured Coffee and Waffles, and Nervous Dog. Better apply now though! Applications close September 30th!