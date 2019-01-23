You Might Not Be Able To Find This Popular Valentine’s Day Candy On Shelves This Year

Besides chocolates, what candy comes to mind most when you think of Valentine’s Day? If you said, Sweethearts, collect your prize. Which unfortunately won’t be a box of them because they’re in short supply on store shelves this year.

The makers of the classic confection, NECCO Wafers, went out of business in July 2018 and closed up their factory.

Spangler Candy Company purchased the brand and plans to relaunch in 2020, which means there are no new packs of Sweethearts for the time being.

Just a heads up, if you find Sweethearts in stores or online, that candy was manufactured last year.

What is your go-to candy? If you can’t get Sweethearts, what could you substitute with this year?