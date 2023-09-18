Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“Young and the Restless” Star Billy Miller Passes Away at 43

September 18, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Soap star Billy Miller tragically died two days before his 44th birthday. A cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but his reps say he had struggled with manic depression at the time of his death.

He won Emmys for his roles on The Young & The Restless (as Billy Abbott) and got his start on General Hospital. One other notable role was as Harvey Spector’s brother on Suits, which is seeing a resurgence in popularity since landing at Netflix.

Sunday would have been his 44th birthday.

