Young Canton Woman Dead, Another Critical Following Early Morning Crash

Sep 18, 2020 @ 3:31pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Canton woman is dead and the passenger in her car critically injured in a two-car accident early Friday morning in Canton.

The Canton Metro Crash Team says To’nia Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital and 21-year-old Tejona Jackson of Canton is in a Cleveland medical facility after the accident at 9th Street and Dueber Avenue SW at about 1 a.jm. Friday.

The Davis vehicle rolled over after being struck by the other car.

That other driver who had non-life threatening injuries faces possible charges

