Youngstown Diocese: Former St Paul North Canton Priest Takes Own Life

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Word that a former associate pastor at St Paul Catholic Church in North Canton has taken his own life.

The Diocese of Youngstown says Father Marian Babjak died Monday in Houston, Texas of an apparent suicide.

He was receiving treatment there, after diocesan leaders determined he needed help after allegations of inappropriate physical contact were made against him.

They were said not to be sexual in nature.

Father Babjak was in North Canton before being named pastor of a church in Struthers, near Youngstown.

He resigned from there this past July.