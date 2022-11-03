Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Your Amazon Prime Music Library Is Getting A Big Boost

November 3, 2022 8:25AM EDT
Amazon is now giving all Prime members access to 100 million songs without ads. Now that doesn’t come without a price…the annual Prime subscription is jumping from $199 to $139 per year.

Here’s the catch: you won’t be able to select individual songs. Instead, you will have to shuffle artists, albums and playlists. A separate option will allow members to download “All-Access” playlists for offline listening. This is all part of an effort to compete with Apple Music which upped its subscription fee to $10.99 a month from $9.99, and Spotify, which is also kicking around a price hike.

This YouTuber breaks it down…in his cool accent.

