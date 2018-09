Ever wonder what kind of music gets your dog’s tail wagging? Researchers are saying that the tunes that hit your doggie’s musical sweet-spot is reggae! The SPCA has been conducting studies with shelter animals to see what music improves the mood of dogs the best. They played music for dogs for long periods of times, then measured the animals’ heartbeats, and cortisol levels.

They found that not only did music improve the dogs’ moods, but that reggae music had the most positive effect.