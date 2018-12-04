You’re Eating Too Many French Fries

French fries have been a staple in the American diet for quite some time… but how many of these golden-fried delicacies should one person eat per serving?

According to Harvard professor, Eric Rimm, the answer is just six. Yes. Six fries total. Why? Well, we know a deep-fried food isn’t the best thing to put in our body, and that’s really all he is pointing out. Rimm said, “There aren’t a lot of people who are sending back three-quarters of an order of french fries.”

A certified dietitian-nutritionist weighed in on Rimm’s statement and agreed with the overall sentiment saying that fries “are definitely a sometimes food at best,” pointing out deep frying them removes vitamin content and increases calories. Would you rather be limited to six fries per serving, or not eat them at all?