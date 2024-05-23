You’re (Still) Beautiful: James Blunt prepping 20th anniversary edition of ‘Back to Bedlam’

James Blunt is preparing a 20th anniversary edition of his bestselling debut album, Back to Bedlam, and plans to drop it on October 11, 20 years to the day after the album was originally released.

The 20th anniversary edition of the album, which includes his signature song “You’re Beautiful,” features a remastered version of the original album, plus previously unreleased demos of songs from the album and previously unreleased songs from that era.

The album will be available on red recycled vinyl, as well as a two-CD set and digitally.

James says in a statement, “I’ve released seven studio albums, but Back To Bedlam was the one people actually bought. So on its twentieth anniversary, the record label and I thought we should repackage it with some early demos, and milk it for all it’s worth. It was one of the biggest selling albums of the Noughties, so here’s hoping it makes a dent in the 20’s.”

Here’s the track listing:

“High” (2024 remaster)

“You’re Beautiful” (2024 remaster)

“Wisemen” (2024 remaster)

“Goodbye My Lover” (2024 remaster)

“Tears and Rain” (2024 remaster)

“Out Of My Mind” (2024 remaster)

“So Long, Jimmy (2024 remaster)

“Billy” (2024 remaster)

“Cry” (2024 remaster)

“No Bravery” (2024 remaster)

“High” (demo)

“You’re Beautiful” (demo)

“Wisemen” (demo)

“Goodbye My Lover” (demo)

“Tears and Rain” (demo)

“Out Of My Mind” (demo)

“So Long, Jimmy” (demo)

“Billy” (demo)

“Cry” (demo)

“No Bravery” (demo)

“Sugar-Coated” (bonus b-side)

“Butterfly” (bonus demo)

“Dancing Days” (bonus demo)

“Close Your Eyes” (bonus demo)

“Standing All Alone” (bonus demo)

