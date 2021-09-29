      Weather Alert

YouTube Cracks Down on False Vaccine Information

Sep 29, 2021 @ 7:08pm

After seeing a number of false claims about vaccines, YouTube is vowing to crack down on medical misinformation. The online video platform says it will be extra-vigilant about checking all uploaded videos for inaccurate information, and those that contain falsehoods will be removed immediately.

“Specifically, content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease or contains misinformation  … will be removed,” company officials write in a blog post. The new policy went into effect on Wednesday, a rep says. Does this amount to censorship? Or is it YouTube’s responsibility to fact-check all videos?

Popular Posts
Dog the Bounty Hunter says he's Received 1,000 Tips Since Joining the Manhunt for Brian Laundrie
Psychiatrist says that Britney Spears is 'Overmedicated'
Vote for Pawsitive Hope and Help Them Win A Grant!
Ready, Set, DONATE! 10th Annual Food Fight - Let's Stamp Out Hunger!
Governor Rolls Out New Vaccination Encouragement Program for 12-to-25 Age Group
Connect With Us Listen To Us On