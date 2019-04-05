YouTube Will Live Stream Some Coachella Performances

Can’t make it out to the Coachella Valley next weekend for the start of the festival? Don’t fret. YouTube has got you covered.

In keeping with tradition, the online video giant has announced that they will live stream some of the performances from Indio, California.

YouTube will show 34 sets in all, including Childish Gambino, Pusha-T, YG, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, and The 1975.

Coachella runs April 12-14, then returns the following weekend for April 19-21.