You’ve Been Eating Pineapples Wrong This Whole Time

Forget everything you know about cutting a pineapple, the internet has discovered a new way to enjoy the juicy fruit! A recent viral video shows an alternative way of eating pineapple. By simply pulling and tearing off its outer pieces. The video has the public wondering if we’ve been eating the fruit incorrectly all this time.

The “hack” has lead to social media users, blogs and even news channels trying the revelation for themselves. Most have ended in messy failures and proven the hack to be more of a hoax.

Don’t let that discourage you from finding an easier and cleaner solution to slice the perfect pineapple.

This gadget on Amazon not only helps cut out the core but even slices the pineapple straight out of its skin! Thank me later 😉