You’ve got a friend in South Carolina?

The numbers are out for last night’s record Mega Millions drawing. The numbers are 28-70-5-62-65 with the Megaball of 5. And with the jackpot at an estimated one-point-six-billion-dollars, there are at least a few happy people today – as there were eight tickets sold across California that had five of the six numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. How much remains unclear.

But there’s one VERY happy person, at least. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, there was ONE ticket sold in South Carolina – that matched all six numbers. The estimated cash payout? $904-million. After the Feds and the state get their cut, you’d have lost about 45% – leaving you with just $500-million.