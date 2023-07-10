Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

ZAYN announces new single coming July 21

July 10, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Dennis Leupold

ZAYN has announced his first new original music since 2021.

In an Instagram post on July 10, a shirtless ZAYN spray-paints the name of the new single on the wall: “Love Like This.” A clip of the song plays in the background, and the release date is revealed as July 21.

This follows last month’s news that the former One Direction member had signed a deal with Mercury Records. He previously teased his new era with a video clip that showed him revving a motorcycle and getting ready to ride.

ZAYN’s last album was 2021’s Nobody Is Listening. In 2022, he released a cover of “Angel” by the late guitar icon Jimi Hendrix, to mark what would have been his 80th birthday.

