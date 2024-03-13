Zayn Malik announces new album, ‘Room Under the Stairs’

Has Zayn Malik been reading a lot of Harry Potter lately? He’s just announced that his long-awaited new album is called Room Under the Stairs.

The album, which is available for preorder now, will be out May 17. He posted the announcement with artwork depicting architectural drawings of a house, with the only room completed being one “under the stairs,” containing musical instruments, speakers and a mixing board.

On Friday, we’ll hear the first single from the album, “What I Am.”

This will be the former One Direction member’s fourth album, following his #1 debut from 2016, Mind of Mine, 2018’s Icarus Falls and 2021’s Nobody Is Listening.

