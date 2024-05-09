ZAYN reveals his biggest One Direction regret, says the group “resented each other to a certain degree”

ZAYN is opening up about his time with One Direction in a new interview with The Zach Sang Show.

ZAYN left 1D in 2015; he’s releasing his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs, on May 5. He tells Sang, “The one thing I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough. I feel like I just took things too seriously.”

“I’m grateful that I’m able to be happier now … I didn’t understand the importance of just trying to be happy,” he adds. “I had this teen angst thing going on, a chip on my shoulder where I’m like, ‘It’s really cool to just be moody as f*** all the time.’ But it’s not. You’re just a loser.”

ZAYN admits relations between him and his bandmates, Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall, weren’t always as good as they could have been, and he regrets that, as well.

“I think the thing was, we were so young. And when we were in the band, we didn’t have that level of compassion yet because we didn’t understand life yet. We just were young kids that just were thrown in the situation,” he says.

He adds, “Y’know, we resented each other to a certain degree because we were solo artists that were put in a band, and we should have never felt that way. It should have never been a competition. It should have always been a camaraderie, and we should have always been there for each other and had each other’s backs.”

Now, ZAYN says, “I’ve become a more compassionate, caring person for other people. And the thing that I learned is I could have done that earlier.”

