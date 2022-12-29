ZAYN seemingly confirms his fourth studio album is on the way

Courtesy RCA Records

ZAYN is reportedly working on a fourth studio album, and had a sly way of letting fans know about it.

The former ﻿One Direction ﻿singer quietly updated his official Spotify bio by adding one more line at the end. It reads, “ZAYN is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album.”

No further information, such as potential album titles or release dates, was shared.

Whenever it arrives, the new offering will follow ZAYN’s third studio effort, Nobody Is Listening, which he released in January 2021. Unfortunately, his ongoing drama with ex Gigi Hadid at the time may have overshadowed the album’s release, as it only enjoyed moderate success in sales and on the charts. It peaked in 44th place on the Billboard 200 albums list and in 17th place on the U.K. version of the chart.

Since then, ZAYN released the Jimi Hendrix tribute song “Angel” and guested on Yung Bleu‘s track “Fire Inside.” He also launched his artistic endeavor, Paynt by ZAYN, which is a clothing and accessory line with designs inspired by his original paintings and drawings.

