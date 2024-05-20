Zedd announces ‘Telos,’ first new album in nine years

It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard from Zedd, but the EDM star has just announced his return.

He’ll release Telos, his first album in nine years, on August 30. He says in a statement, “With Telos, I wanted to create a profound album listening experience that takes you on a journey beyond just the songs.”

“I wanted everyone to be able to feel a deeper emotional connection, like how I felt listening to my favorite albums when I was growing up,” he continues. “It was the details, transitions and cohesiveness that made me want to create a truly meaningful body of work.”

Explaining the nearly 10-year gap between albums, Zedd says he needed enough time to “properly focus and craft something exceptional that lives up to my standards.”

Zedd says that on the album he worked with “some of my musical heroes, best friends, and favorite new artists,” but as of yet, we don’t know who any of those people are. However, Zedd declares, “I can confidently say that I have made my best album yet.”

In the past, Zedd has scored hits with songs featuring Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, Foxes, Alessia Cara and Maren Morris, among others.

Meanwhile, the fourth edition of the artist’s Zedd In The Park festival is scheduled for September 6 and 7 at LA’s Historic Park.

