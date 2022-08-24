Zedd to mark 10th anniversary of ‘Clarity’ by playing album with 50-piece orchestra

Wasserman Music

Zedd is going all-out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album Clarity, which was released in October of 2012.

He just announced he’ll perform the album in its entirety, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, at LA’s Dolby Theatre October 9. Tickets for the special show go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time, via Zedd.net.

“When I was making the Clarity album I spent the most time on the melodic and harmonic elements of each song,” Zedd explains. “Those motifs are the glue that hold the album together. It’s a dream to have the opportunity to play all of those ideas orchestrated and reharmonized with the instrumentation in the amazing orchestra we have put together.”

Clarity and its deluxe edition featured the hit title track with vocals by Foxes, as well as “Stay the Night” with vocals by Hayley Williams of Paramore. The song “Clarity” won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording in 2014.

Other guests on the album and its deluxe edition included Ryan Tedder, Ellie Goulding, Matthew Koma, the surviving members of the legendary rock band The Doors, Skrillex, Bright Lights and Empire of the Sun. It’s not clear if any of these artists will join Zedd for the special show.

On October 7, Zedd is playing Clarity in its entirety at the Bill Graham Civic Center Auditorium in San Francisco, but there’s no orchestra involved.

Zedd, Maren Morris and BEAUZ just released a new single, “Make You Say.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.