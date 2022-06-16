      Weather Alert

Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Jun 16, 2022 @ 8:00am

Zendaya used her Instagram story to dispel rumors that she and boyfriend Tom Holland, are expecting.

She wrote, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” continuing, “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

It actually started on TikTok…it was a Photoshopped screenshot of Zendaya’s Instagram to make it look like she posted an ultrasound. The video then cuts to Kris Jenner dancing to the song “Lady Marmalade.” (TikTok users have called this kind of prank “Krissing.”)

MORE HERE

Popular Posts
Britney Spears Intimate Wedding Details
Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2
‘Jurassic World: Dominion” Wins The Weekend Box Office
Harry Styles Confirms That He Wants To Do A One Direction Reunion
Post Malone Welcomes Baby Girl!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On