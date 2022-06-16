Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Zendaya used her Instagram story to dispel rumors that she and boyfriend Tom Holland, are expecting.
She wrote, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” continuing, “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”
It actually started on TikTok…it was a Photoshopped screenshot of Zendaya’s Instagram to make it look like she posted an ultrasound. The video then cuts to Kris Jenner dancing to the song “Lady Marmalade.” (TikTok users have called this kind of prank “Krissing.”)
