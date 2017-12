Cherie Burke contends with blowing snow during a blustery storm. A storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 1PM tomorrow (Thursday). An additional 6 inches of snow is expected to blanket counties near Lake Erie. Stay tuned to MIX 941 for details and all of your school closings.