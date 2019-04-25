17 Teens Earn Perfect ACT Scores At Ohio High School

Earning a perfect score on the ACT test is not an easy accomplishment, but Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio had not one, but 17 students do it this year. And if that’s not impressive enough, principal John Chambers says another 23 seniors only missed the mark by one point.

“I have never heard of so many students in one school earning a perfect score,” Ed Curry, a spokesman for ACT, tells Cincinnati Public Schools. The ACT is made up of tests in English, math, reading and science and each is scored 1-36, then the four scores are averaged and a perfect score is 36. According to the school district, ACT says only about one-tenth of one percent of students who take the exam earn that 36, so it’s pretty impressive.

SOURCE: USATODAY.COM