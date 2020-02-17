2020 American Rescue Dog Show Debuted Last Night and Continues Tonight
Did you watch it last night? The first 5 finalists were chosen last night and the final 5 will be chosen tonight as well as Best in Rescue. The categories last night were Best in Talking, Best in Wrinkles, Best in Special Needs, Best in Ears and Best in Snoring. The special needs dogs really touch my heart. There was one dog that was deaf and blind but seemed to really get along well and can understand signals through touch. And there were several dogs that didn’t have the use of their back legs but had wheels and it didn’t slow them down at all!
But I LOVED the Best in Snoring category! And some of those dogs can REALLY snore! Check out the video to hear some of the snoring! Coinciding with this show the Cleveland APL had a special for Valentine’s weekend that waived all the adoption fees for senior pets and over 50 senior cats and dogs were adopted!