The Balloon Classic is one of the signature events when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival and 2023 promises to be one the best years yet. Featuring new elements, like tethered rides and the Budweiser Clydesdales, plus the popular Night Glow on Friday and fireworks on Saturday, the 2023 Balloon Classic has something for everyone. You can catch all the action between Friday July 28th, Saturday July 29th and Sunday July 30th on the campuses of Kent State Stark and Stark State in Canton. Megan Stangelo represented the Canton Chamber of Commerce when she recently sat down to talk with Matt Fantone about the event.