2023 Hall of Fame Grand Parade

July 14, 2023 12:14PM EDT
2023 Hall of Fame Grand Parade
The 2023 Grand Parade happens in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, August 5th starting at 8:00am. The 2023 Grand Parade honors the class entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame and kicks off in Downtown Canton, working it’s way up Cleveland Avenue past 25th Street. The Grand Parade features 12 floats, 9 balloons, and more units than in recent years. A special addition to the 2023 Hall of Fame Grand Parade is the Budweiser Clydesdales, which will be featured near the front. To talk about the Grand Parade, Alex Dowell from the Canton Chamber of Commerce joined us to talk with Matt Fantone.

