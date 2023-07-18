If you’re looking for a schedule for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, we’ve got you covered. From free events to once in lifetime fan experiences, the HOF festivities have something for everyone and many of the events feature new and exciting elements. Events will be happening throughout the city of Canton and over the course of two weeks.

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Schedule

Sunday, July 23rd

Community Parade – Market Ave and 11th North – 2:30 pm- A long time favorite in Canton, the Community Parade features almost 1,500 participants and 100 diverse units. The Community Parade travels south on Market through downtown. Centennial Plaza has great views of the route.

Friday, July 28th

Balloon Classic and Night Glow – Kent State Stark/Stark State Campus – 4 pm to 10 pm – One of the premier events of the Enshrinement Festival, night one of the Balloon Classic features the crowd favorite Night Glow, musical entertainment and plenty of food. This year Balloon Classic will feature tethered rides, which will be available on Friday night. The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will full hitch at 5 pm.

Saturday, July 29th

Balloon Classic Morning Launch – Kent State Stark/Stark State Campus – 6:30 am – The sun and balloons coming up in the golden hour create a memorable visual and have people looking to the sky while they enjoy their coffee.

Up, Up and Away 5k – Kent State University at Stark – 8:00 am – An event for both serious and casual racers, the Up, Up and Away 5k is another way to feel the magic of the Balloon Classic morning launch. Packet pickup and registration start at 6:50

Balloon Classic and Fireworks – Kent State Stark/Stark State Campus – 4 pm to 10 pm – Night two of the Balloon Classic features more live music, tethered rides, food and fun. At 5 pm, the Budweiser Clydesdales will full hitch and fireworks will begin after 9 pm.

Sunday, July 30th

Balloon Classic Morning Launch – Kent State Stark/Stark State Campus – 6:30 am – Another opportunity to enjoy the amazing experience of watching balloons go up in the early morning.

Tuesday, August 1st

Play Football Skills Camp – Forever Lawn Sport Complex– 6pm to 8pm – A free football skills camp for kids aged 10 – 14, the Play Football Skills Camp focuses on safety, fitness and teamwork. Participants can expect Hall of Famers to be out on the field to encourage and coach.

Wednesday, August 2nd

Play Football First Play – From Centennial Plaza to the steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame – 10am to 11:30am – A human chain of young people take a football from downtown Canton to the Hall of Fame.

Thursday, August 3rd through Friday, August 5th

First Down Fan Fest – Hall of Fame Village – 2023 marks the first year for the First Down Fan Fest and will feature live music, food trucks and drink specials. Thursday hours run from noon to 7pm, Friday from noon to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 7pm.

Thursday, August 3rd

Hall of Fame Game – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Cleveland Browns Vs. New York Jets – The kickoff of the 104th NFL season, features two teams who haven’t played in Canton since the 90’s and have former players entering the Hall of Fame.

Friday, August 4th

Hall of Famer Photo Op – Centennial Plaza – 10:30am – Pro Football Hall of Famers gather together in what is arguably the most talented picture of the year, every year.

Hall of Fame Fashion Luncheon – Canton Civic Center – 11am – One of the more popular events and considered by many to be the premier fashion show in Ohio, the Hall of Fame Fashion Luncheon gives guests a view of fashion an unforgettable show. Pop up shops, entertainment and of course mimosas are all part of the experience.

Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner – Canton Civic Center – 5pm – The class of 2023 receives their Gold Jackets in front of thousands of fans at this prestigious event. A cocktail reception and dinner are included and the event is host by Rich Eisen of the NFL Network.

Saturday, August 5th

The Grand Parade – Downtown Canton on Cleveland Avenue – 8am – The Grand Parade goes for over 2 miles, features thousands of participants including the class of 2023 along with dozens of other Hall of Famers.

Class of 2023 Enshrinement – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – 12pm – The class of 2023 officially become part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Memorable speeches and once in a lifetime moments are not uncommon.

Concert For Legends – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – 8pm – The multi-platinum, Grammy award winning Zac Brown Band takes the stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Sunday, August 6th

Enshrinees’ Round Table – Canton Civic Center – 12pm – A one of kind experience, the Enshrinees’ Round Table gives fans a chance to hear the stories from the class of 2023.

Monday, August 7th

Bluecoats Innovation In Brass – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – 7pm – Canton’s Bluecoats wrap up the festivities with their amazing show, Innovation In Brass.