21 Things To Look Forward To In 2021
Everyone is entering 2021 cautiously but also hopeful that it’s significantly better than 2020. If it is, there is a lot to look forward to.
Several sporting events are scheduled to happen in 2021, including the Tokyo Olympics, the UEFA Euro Championship, and the Cricket World Cup. Other events tentatively happening in 2021 are the presidential inauguration, Tom Cruise going to space, the Friends reunion, and the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
If all goes well, the country may even get back to concerts, hugs, travel, and normal life. What are you most looking forward to in 2021?