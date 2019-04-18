44% Of Young Adults Still Do This

While turning 18 generally means leaving the nest to strike it out in the world on your own, many young adults still take vacations with their parents.

According to a report from My Late Deals, when it comes to Brits aged 18 to 34, over 44 percent have gone on a trip with mom and dad since crossing into adulthood, with nearly a quarter expecting them to cover the costs.

One in five told the travel site that the reason is financially motivated, while 10 percent said they’d absolutely go with their parents if they were footing the bill. Close to 5 percent admitted vacation wouldn’t be possible without parental support.

The survey also learned that almost 20 percent have a trip with their parents lined up for this year.

Have you vacationed with your parents as an adult? Where did you go? How was the experience different than when you were a kid?