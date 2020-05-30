7-Year-Old Hosts Adorable Mini-Prom for Babysitter Whose Event Was Cancelled
Here is your feel good story of the day. A 7 year old boy in Raleigh North Carolina felt bad for his babysitter because she could not attend her prom due to COVID-19. He had not seen his sitter in two months also due to the virus. The young man planned a prom in his backyard with all of her favorite items and social distancing.
He used a “promposal” sign to invite her to her new prom On the night of her new prom he met her at the front of his yard using a pool noodle to maintain social distance. It was also his way of escorting her. Once in the backyard they sat opposite of each other while she wore her prom dress. They toasted with grape juice. He said his sitter, Rachel is one of his favorite people. The story has since gone viral.
