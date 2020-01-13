      Weather Alert

ABC to Debut Musical Spin-off Series of ‘The Bachelor’

Jan 13, 2020 @ 4:12pm

Contestants will look to see if they have magical harmony with their suitors!

TAGS
bachelor music reality shows singing TV
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Kate Is a Sweet Girl Who's Been at the Shelter for 40 days!
Terms Of Use