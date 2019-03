(WHBC) – A week after it officially started, we could actually have some spring-like weather for a few days, starting Wednesday.

AccuWeather looks for highs in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday through Saturday, but with shower chances mixed in starting on Thursday.

But back to reality on Sunday, with highs in the 30s and some snow chances.

The average high for this time of year at the Akron Canton Airport is 51 degrees.