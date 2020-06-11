Actor John Boyega Thanks Fans After Fears Emotional Speech Could Jeopardize Career
John Boyega is showing his appreciation to his fans who have supported him in the days following his moving public Black Lives Matter speech. The Star Wars star said he wasn’t sure his career wouldn’t be affected because of his stance on police violence but he knows that the, “love and support” from fans has encouraged him to continue to speak out. “I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what,” he wrote on Instagram.
Boyega gave a speech about police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Hyde Park as protestors looked on. “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process, we don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved.” Do you think if you speak out against racism you’ll loose friends or a job? Tell your story.