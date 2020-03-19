All 30 MLB Teams Have Pledged $1 Million to Cover Lost Wages of Stadium Employees
First we heard about Kevin Love donating to help those workers at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Then Zion Williamson covered the wages of the employees of Smoothie King in his arena. Now all of the Major League Baseball teams have stepped up to help the stadium employees who will be unemployed until the baseball season eventually starts.
Each team has committed $1 million and more details will be forthcoming as they coordinate with local laws.