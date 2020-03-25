Coronavirus Coverage
Watch
Listen
Dave & Jimmy
Chris
Kayleigh Kriss
Gabe
Sarah Quinn
JT
Submit Your Event Cancellation
MIXtivities
Local News
Closings & Delays
Contact
Intern with Mix 94.1
Mix Meal Deals
Photo Galleries
Submit Your Community Event
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Breaking News
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Chris
Amazon Cancels Roughly 4,000 Price Gouging Accounts
Mar 25, 2020 @ 8:11am
Accounts caught price gouging during the Coronavirus epidemic have had their accounts cancelled.
TAGS
Accounts
amazon
cancel
cancelled
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gouging
price
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Addresses Your Pets, Coronavirus, and Misinformation
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use
Canton/Akron
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch
Listen
Dave & Jimmy
Chris
Kayleigh Kriss
Gabe
Sarah Quinn
JT
Submit Your Event Cancellation
MIXtivities
Local News
Closings & Delays
Contact
Intern with Mix 94.1
Mix Meal Deals
Photo Galleries
Submit Your Community Event
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL