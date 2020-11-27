Amazon ‘Really Sorry’ After Customers Receive Cat Food Instead of PS5
Imagine being excited that you managed to snag a PS5 on Amazon and then opened the box to see cat food. Amazon has issued an apology to customers who did a pre-order of the PS5, but received something completely different.
In some cases, customers received packages of cat food and foot massagers. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the botched orders and said, “We’re really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what’s happened.” Amazon has said that it is reaching out to its customers to make good on the orders.
