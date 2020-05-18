And the Winner of ‘American Idol’ Season 18 Is…
Sunday night’s American Idol finale was a first for the record books. Being the first-ever at-home finale, the night brought celebrity performances from Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as well as a collaborative performance from the Idol contestants and past winners like Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, and Katharine McPhee, of “We Are The World.”
But it was the emotional performance of Just Sam that won over America’s hearts as well as the Idol judges. The Harlem subway singer sang former Idol contestant Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” as well as Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” the two songs were very relatable given the current challenges people face with COVID-19. Sam had been the only contestant who had to ride out the quarantine alone.
When she was announced the winner Sam Facetimed her beloved grandmother to celebrate. “My dreams have come true… thank you so much, America,” said a shocked Sam. “I would have never, ever, ever expected this. Thank you, thank you, thank you for voting for me.” Did America get it right? Who do you think should’ve won American Idol?