Are St. Louis Style Bagels REALLY A Thing?!

Over the last few days, a photo has been going viral of an order of bagels that a man bought for his coworkers. What has caused shock and outrage has been that he sliced the bagels the same way you would slice a loaf of bread rather than the traditional ‘halving’ of the bagel.

I thought I would try this new trend and see how people in the office here at Mix 94.1 react to this exotic, Midwest twist on a breakfast favorite! Spoiler alert: there were a LOT of questions.

Would you try to eat your bagel in this new ‘St. Louis style’?