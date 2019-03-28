Are St. Louis Style Bagels REALLY A Thing?!
By Gabe
|
Mar 28, 2019 @ 9:23 AM

Over the last few days, a photo has been going viral of an order of bagels that a man bought for his coworkers. What has caused shock and outrage has been that he sliced the bagels the same way you would slice a loaf of bread rather than the traditional ‘halving’ of the bagel.

I thought I would try this new trend and see how people in the office here at Mix 94.1 react to this exotic, Midwest twist on a breakfast favorite! Spoiler alert: there were a LOT of questions.

Would you try to eat your bagel in this new ‘St. Louis style’?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cedar Point Pre-K Pass Gives Free Visits To Kids Ages 3-5 Be Healthier By Napping More! Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Recreate ‘Titanic’ Moment In New Show Promo The Louvre Credits Beyoncé And Jay-Z For More Tourists Immersive Taco Museum Kicks Off Five-City Tour Honest Trailers Roast Tim Burton Movies
Comments