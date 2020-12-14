Are Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ Actually Part Of A Trilogy?
Taylor Swift’s fans are hard at work looking for more Easter eggs in the singer’s latest projects. There’s a photo on her most recent album, folklore, and the word “Woodvale” is hiding in the trees. Now her fans think another album is on the way. As one fan said, “Woodvale is the third sister.” And one fan thinks the album will come on March 5th since 3+5+2+0+2+1=13
Do you want to see another Taylor album come in a few months?