Ariana Grande Is Giving Away One Million Dollars For An Important Reason
Ariana Grande has announced that she is giving away one million dollars of free therapy. Grande posted the announcement via Instagram with the caption, “thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!”. The singer reminded everyone in her post that it’s okay to ask for help. To be matched with a licensed therapist for a free month, those interested should go to betterhelp.com/ariana. Do you know someone who could benefit from this resource?