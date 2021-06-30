      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Is Giving Away One Million Dollars For An Important Reason

Jun 29, 2021 @ 11:42pm

Ariana Grande has announced that she is giving away one million dollars of free therapy. Grande posted the announcement via Instagram with the caption, “thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!”. The singer reminded everyone in her post that it’s okay to ask for help. To be matched with a licensed therapist for a free month, those interested should go to betterhelp.com/ariana. Do you know someone who could benefit from this resource?

