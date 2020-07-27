Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez Urge Fans To Register To Vote
Today (Monday, July 27th) marks the 100-day countdown to the presidential election. Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and other celebrities are reminding fans to register to vote. Grande tweeted, “100 days out, tell a friend.” She also had a link for headcount.org that offers tools to help people be a part of the voting process. Gomez posted a link to @whenweallvote to her IG story. LL Cool J, Kelly Rowland, Ellen DeGeneres, and more also put reminders on their social media for people to make sure they are registered. Are you registered? Will you be helping any registration efforts?