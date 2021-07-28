‘Arthur’ To End At PBS Kids After Season 25
Sad news folks, “Arthur” is ending after 25 seasons on PBS. The animated cartoon about an aardvark named Arthur who learns life lessons from friends and family ended production two years ago according to the creator of the long-running series, Kathy Waugh.
Waugh developed the cartoon for PBS in 1996 from books written and illustrated by Marc Brown. Waugh, who was recently a guest on the “Finding DW” podcast with Jason Szwimer. “We had our wrap party two years ago,” Waugh told Szwimer. “I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.” “Arthur” has won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Animated Program, along with a Peabody Award.
In 2019 an episode titled, “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone”, was boycotted by the Alabama Public Broadcasting network due to its content about same-sex marriage. Do you think PBS should have kept “Arthur” on the air or do you feel it was time to retire the show?