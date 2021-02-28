Artists Show Support For BTS Amid Racist Remarks By German Radio Host
Various artists, including Halsey and Lauv, are showing support for BTS after a german radio host made racist remarks about them. While referencing the band’s cover of Coldplay’s “FixYou,” he said they are “similar to a virus like COVID-19” and that they should “go on a 20-year vacation to North Korea.”
Many were outraged and talked about their comments on social media. Halsey put online that she was horrified by the comments and called the situation unacceptable. Lauv wrote, “standing by my @bts_bighit brothers and everyone continuously effected by racist remarks as hurtful as what we heard on Bayern 3. no one should have to endure this and together we must stand up and stop it.”
Since the incident, the radio station has responded and said the host was “presenting his opinion in an ironic, exaggerated way and with exaggerated excitement, his words went too far and hurt the feelings of BTS fans. But he — and he has assured us of this — in no way intended this. He just wanted to express his displeasure over the aforementioned cover version.”
They added, “That does not change the fact that many of you found his statements to be hurtful or racist. We apologize for this in every way possible. We will work on the matter with Matthias and the team in detail again in the next few days.”
